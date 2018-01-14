Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Numerous Crashes Reported On Slick Area Roadways
neighbors

Rockland Family Devastated By Fire Still Searching For Missing Dog

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Pearl River family are searching for their missing dog.
A Pearl River family are searching for their missing dog. Photo Credit: Budda Dog Rescue and Recovery

Members of a Pearl River family who lost their home to a fire last week are asking for help in finding their dog Barrett who disappeared during the devastating blaze.

The family is asking for help putting up posters or for residents to just keep an eye out for him.

Barrett is described as being a very shy and scared dog, so anyone who might see him is asked not to approach him, but to call 845-596-6271.

The dog was in the home at  314 Orangeburg Road at the time of the fire on Monday, Jan. 8 and has not been seen since.

For more information on the search, visit Budda Dog Rescue and Recovery.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.