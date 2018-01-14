Rockland Family Devastated By Fire Still Searching For Missing Dog

Members of a Pearl River family who lost their home to a fire last week are asking for help in finding their dog Barrett who disappeared during the devastating blaze.

The family is asking for help putting up posters or for residents to just keep an eye out for him.

Barrett is described as being a very shy and scared dog, so anyone who might see him is asked not to approach him, but to call 845-596-6271.

The dog was in the home at 314 Orangeburg Road at the time of the fire on Monday, Jan. 8 and has not been seen since.

For more information on the search, visit Budda Dog Rescue and Recovery.

