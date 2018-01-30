Rockland Residents Plan Charity Hudson River Plunge On Super Bowl Sunday

It's become an annual tradition since the year 2000, involving many Rockland County law enforcement officials, and it raises money for local kids and causes, too.

On Super Bowl Sunday, a local group is plunging into the Hudson River just after noon. As many as 400 swimmers from the whole North Rockland area turn up. The main entry spot to the Hudson is at Grassy Point on Beach Drive.

Last year, a New York Police Department detective, FBI agent and chief with the Fire Department of New York were among those participating in the polar plunge.

"I was one of the original guys who formed it along with John Corcoran, John Fox and Chris Bryceland," said Andy Huber.

About 1,000 people watch from the beach, according to Huber. About $60,000 was raised for two local kids in need last year. More photos from last year can be found by clicking here: www.stonypointseals.com

The event has attracted much attention in the past. Sometimes people assume the worst when the weather is bitter cold. In its inaugural year of 2000, Stony Point Police Department got a bunch of calls saying some guys were trying to commit suicide, Huber said.

"Each year it grows and the whole town gets into it," Huber said.

Haverstraw Transit provides shuttle bus service n the Town of Haverstraw. Stony Point Police handle traffic. Local firefighters and the National Guard help with water safety and warming tents. The Stony Point Highway Department clears the ice and preps the beach.

Babes in Haverstraw sponsors a bike run from the bar to the beach with at least 45 bikes no matter the weather.

