Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: W-2 Form Tax Scam: Be On The Lookout, IRS Says
neighbors

Rockland Welcomes 155 New Americans During Naturalization Ceremony

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
One of the 155 new Americans welcomed Friday in Rockland County during a Naturalization Ceremony at the Fire Training Center. Photo Credit: Provided
Family and friends gathered for Friday's Naturalization Ceremony at the Fire Training Center in Rockland County. Photo Credit: Provided

Rockland welcomed 155 new Americans on Friday, Feb. 2, during a touching Naturalization Ceremony at the Fire Training Center.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day spoke during the ceremony about the importance of getting involved in the local community.

Numerous local officials attended the ceremony, which was organized by Rockland County Clerk Paul Piperato, who administered the Oath of Citizenship. The new citizens came from 43 different nations.

Keynote speaker was Town of Haverstraw Justice John K. Grant.

New York State Supreme Court Acting Justice Rolf M. Thorsen presided over the naturalization.

Numerous local officials in addition to County Executive Day congratulated the new citizens, including Rockland County Legislative Chairman Toney Earl, Rockland District Attorney Tom Zugibe, Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann and State Senator David Carlucci.

Veterans organizations took part in the ceremony, including the Marine Corps League, Jewish War Veterans and Sons of the American Revolution.

Maureen Corallo sang the national anthem. Representatives of organizations that promote organ donation also attended, including Roxanne Watson of Nanuet.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.