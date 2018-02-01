Rockland Welcomes 155 New Americans During Naturalization Ceremony

Rockland welcomed 155 new Americans on Friday, Feb. 2, during a touching Naturalization Ceremony at the Fire Training Center.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day spoke during the ceremony about the importance of getting involved in the local community.

Numerous local officials attended the ceremony, which was organized by Rockland County Clerk Paul Piperato, who administered the Oath of Citizenship. The new citizens came from 43 different nations.

Keynote speaker was Town of Haverstraw Justice John K. Grant.

New York State Supreme Court Acting Justice Rolf M. Thorsen presided over the naturalization.

Numerous local officials in addition to County Executive Day congratulated the new citizens, including Rockland County Legislative Chairman Toney Earl, Rockland District Attorney Tom Zugibe, Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann and State Senator David Carlucci.

Veterans organizations took part in the ceremony, including the Marine Corps League, Jewish War Veterans and Sons of the American Revolution.

Maureen Corallo sang the national anthem. Representatives of organizations that promote organ donation also attended, including Roxanne Watson of Nanuet.

