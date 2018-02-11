Stony Point Resident Named Volunteer Spirit Award Winner

Six Westchester residents have been selected to be honored as extraordinary volunteers by Volunteer New York! during National Volunteer Week and the 38th annual Volunteer Spirit Awards Gala.

Hosted by Regeneron, the gala is set or Friday, April 20, at the Westchester Marriot in Tarrytown, the event will pay homage to all of the people who selflessly give their time and money to help others in need.

“There will be six awards given to the outstanding honorees from throughout Westchester, Rockland, and Putnam, chosen from a stellar group of nominees submitted by local nonprofits,” said Volunteer New York! Executive Director, Alisa H. Kesten. “This event, now in its 38th year, recognizes those who give their time to strengthen our community, its people, and resources– without asking for anything in return. We are inspired by their selfless actions, and expect hundreds to join us in celebrating the power of volunteerism.”

Those being honored include:

Education & Literacy Award: Ardsley resident, Stephanie Marquesano and the New Rochelle High School CODA Club for their volunteer work with the Harris project.

Going Green Award: Ossining resident, Suzie Ross for her volunteer work with Green Ossining.

Quality of Life Award: Mahopac resident and founder of United for the Troops, James Rathschmidt.

Safe Community Award: Bedford resident Paul Alcorn & Mount Kisco resident Mel Berger, for their volunteer work with The Emergency Shelter Partnership.

Social Advocacy Award: Stony Point resident, Christine Silverstein, for her volunteer work with United Women of Rockland.

Youth Leadership Award: Shakil Henriques of Mount Vernon, for his volunteer work with Wartburg.

Also being honored with the 2018 Legacy Award is Geri Shapiro of Scarsdale. The award is given each year to a business or civic leader who has made a personal and professional commitment to volunteerism, has significantly supported the values and mission of Volunteer New York!, and who encourages deep community engagement in service.

For more information, to get tickets, or become a sponsor, please visit: www.volunteernewyork.org/awards , or contact Elisabeth Vieselmeyer at 914-227-9307 or evieselmeyer@volunteernewyork.org .

