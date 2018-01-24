$15M Proposal To Move Rockland Police Academy, County Medical Examiner

Rockland County Executive Ed Day has proposed an ambitious $15 million plan to move the Rockland County Sheriff’s Police Academy to the Pomona Health Conplex.

Day's spokesman, John Lyon, confirmed plans that he said will be detailed during the county executive's annual state-of-the-county speech on Feb. 6.

Police training currently is held in the basement of the Rockland County Fire Training Center in Pomona.

Day hopes to repurpose one of the buildings at the Pomona Health Complex to serve as the new academy, according to Lyon.

A similar plan is proposed for the Rockland County Medical Examiner's Office which is currently located in Building A at the complex but would move to a revamped building with new equipment.

The total cost for all the moves at the complex is in the $15 million range and would require borrowing money.

'We’re not releasing too many details yet in terms of exact locations on the complex," Lyon said on Friday, Jan. 26, "but more information will come out during the State of the County Address."

Day's annual speech begins at 7 p.m. on Feb. 6.

