2.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Hudson Valley

Did you feel it?

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning near the Northern Westchester/Putnam about 3 miles north, northwest of Mohegan Lake.

The earthquake was reported at 6:14 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was in Crofts Corner in Putnam Valley, and located 7.7 miles from Jefferson Valley and 9 miles from Peekskill, according to the USGS.

There were numerous reports of people feeling the quake in Cold Spring.

There have been no reports of injuries or any damage.

A small, magnitude 1.3 earthquake occurred in April, 2017 in Dutchess County, 1.4 miles north-northwest of Holmes; 6 miles north of Lake Carmel, and 16.5 miles east of Beacon.

More info on Wednesday's quake can be viewed here.

