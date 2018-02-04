Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
2.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Detail on the 2.2 magnitude quake with an epicenter of Putnam Valley from the U.S. Geological Survey.
Detail on the 2.2 magnitude quake with an epicenter of Putnam Valley from the U.S. Geological Survey. Photo Credit: U.S. Geological Survey

Did you feel it?

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning near the Northern Westchester/Putnam about 3 miles north, northwest of Mohegan Lake.

The earthquake was reported at 6:14 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was in Crofts Corner in Putnam Valley, and located 7.7 miles from Jefferson Valley and 9 miles from Peekskill, according to the USGS.

There were numerous reports of people feeling the quake in Cold Spring.

There have been no reports of injuries or any damage.

A small, magnitude 1.3 earthquake occurred in April, 2017 in Dutchess County, 1.4 miles north-northwest of Holmes; 6 miles north of Lake Carmel, and 16.5 miles east of Beacon.

More info on Wednesday's quake can be viewed here.

