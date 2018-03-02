Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Suspect Who Failed To Appear In Court

Contact Us
Zak Failla
Omurbek Salaidinov.
Omurbek Salaidinov. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Police in Ramapo are seeking the public’s assistance as they search for a man who is wanted by the court after being busted driving with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit and failing to appear in court to answer the charge.

The Ramapo Police Department issued an alert regarding 52-year-old Omurbek Salaidinov, who is wanted on charges that include driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated for an incident that took place in Monsey last November.

Anyone with information pertaining to Salaidinov’s whereabouts have been asked to contact investigators with the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

