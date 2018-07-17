Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Child Riding Bicycle Struck By Vehicle On Route 17M Airlifted To Hospital
news

AutoZone To Pay $3.3M Settlement After Family Killed In Area Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Jesenia Valentin, 29, of Bridgeport
Jesenia Valentin, 29, of Bridgeport Photo Credit: Community Funeral Chapels

AutoZone has agreed to pay more than $3 million to the family of a Fairfield County woman killed in a crash along with her daughter and niece when a truck owned by company slammed into the back of their vehicle in 2016, according to multiple sources.

Probate records show that the auto giant has agreed to pay $3,332,184 to settle the lawsuit filed by the family following the horrific crash on I-84 in Wawayanda, according to the Connecticut Post.

Jesenia Valentin, 29, of Bridgeport, her 9-year-old daughter, Angelina Rodriguez and Valentin’s 12-year-old niece, Asyria Ferrer, were killed June 1, 2016, while calling 911 for help after running out of gas when the crash occurred. The 911 operator heard the crash and a dog yelp before the phone went dead.

Valentin’s Volkswagen Passat was stopped in the right driving lane with its flashers on when it was struck by a Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by 52-year-old Gino Ruggiero of Sugar Loaf, Penn. He wasn’t injured or immediately charged at the scene, state police said.

Two dogs were also killed in the crash.

Valentin, an actress, appeared in the 2014 film “Where Hearts Lie.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.