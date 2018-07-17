AutoZone To Pay $3.3M Settlement After Family Killed In Area Crash

AutoZone has agreed to pay more than $3 million to the family of a Fairfield County woman killed in a crash along with her daughter and niece when a truck owned by company slammed into the back of their vehicle in 2016, according to multiple sources.

Probate records show that the auto giant has agreed to pay $3,332,184 to settle the lawsuit filed by the family following the horrific crash on I-84 in Wawayanda, according to the Connecticut Post.

Jesenia Valentin, 29, of Bridgeport, her 9-year-old daughter, Angelina Rodriguez and Valentin’s 12-year-old niece, Asyria Ferrer, were killed June 1, 2016, while calling 911 for help after running out of gas when the crash occurred. The 911 operator heard the crash and a dog yelp before the phone went dead.

Valentin’s Volkswagen Passat was stopped in the right driving lane with its flashers on when it was struck by a Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by 52-year-old Gino Ruggiero of Sugar Loaf, Penn. He wasn’t injured or immediately charged at the scene, state police said.

Two dogs were also killed in the crash.

Valentin, an actress, appeared in the 2014 film “Where Hearts Lie.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.