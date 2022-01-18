Cashless Tolling Amnesty Program To Launch On New Tappan Zee Bridge

Motorists with outstanding toll violations will have a chance to wipe the slate clean under a cashless toll amnesty program for customers using the new Tappan Zee Bridge unveiled by the Thruway Authority on Wednesday.

The program, which runs for three weeks in February, allows motorists with violations to avoid fees and penalties, even if they have gone to collections, said Thruway Acting Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll during a press conference to outline the program.

Driscoll said the goal of the program is to collect all $5.2 million due in outstanding tolls.

“We are offering motorists a unique opportunity to start 2018 with a clean slate by paying off their outstanding tolls without penalty as we strive to improve the customer experience for everyone,” said Driscoll. “The Thruway Authority remains committed to working with all of its customers who wish to pay their bills on time, and we understand it starts with education and improved awareness.”

Beginning Monday, Jan. 22, a new dedicated webpage, thruway.ny.gov/amnesty, will allow customers to enter their license plate, state, and zip code to determine if they have open violations and how much they owe in tolls. Customers will be able to “Pay Now” with a credit card or print a coupon that they can mail to the Thruway Authority with a check or money order for the tolls they owe by Feb. 26. Once a customer’s tolls have been paid in full, violation fines and fees will be waived.

In early February, eligible motorists will receive a letter from the Thruway Authority with their outstanding toll balances and instructions on how to have their violation fees waived.

Officials pointed out that cashless tolling reduces congestion, saves time and is good for the environment.

Driscoll said 83 percent of drivers use E-ZPass, which Driscoll said was the easiest way to avoid owing money. To sign up for E-ZPass account visit www.E-ZPassNY.com .

To help the program be successful, new signs will inform drivers without E-ZPass that they may call *826 to be billed for the toll.

The violation amnesty applies to:

Customers who paid their toll bill in full but still have unpaid violations or fees.

Customers currently on payment plans (they will not have to make additional payments).

Customers currently in registration suspension settlements or those who have been referred to the DMV for registration suspension.

Customers with E-ZPass violations or other violations unrelated to the new Tappan Zee Bridge are not eligible for the amnesty program.

