Casting Call: NBC Needs Extras For Hudson Valley Production

If you think you could play a good airport traveler or a police officer then you just might find yourself on the TV screen in the new NBC mystery series call "Manifest."

The series, filming in Newburgh and New Windsor, is looking for locals to work as extras for scenes being filmed at the Stewart Airport on March 15 and 16, according to the Hudson Valley Film Commission.

They are looking for locals to play all types of parts including police officers, travelers and more, the Commision said.

The pilot is a high-concept mystery thriller, in which a plane disappears from radar and returns five years later after being untraceable and presumed lost at sea, No time has passed for those on the plane but, for their loved ones at home, a long five years have gone by.

The series follows their personal lives as well as the larger mystery and purpose that is their destiny, the Commission said.

The pilot, from "The Mysteries of Laura" creator Jeff Rake, is set to be directed by two-time Emmy winner David Frankel.

This is paid extra work. To put your name and face in the hat, email your name, union status (SAG-AFTRA or Non-Union), phone number, height, weight, clothing & shoe sizes, and a current (professional-type) picture to pilots@gwcnyc.com. Write "Stewart Airport Local" in the subject line of the email.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.