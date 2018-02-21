Chevy Chase 'Had It Coming' Says Man Involved In New TZB Road Rage Incident

Contact Us
Chevy Chase was involved in a road rage incident.
Chevy Chase was involved in a road rage incident. Photo Credit: Jesse Chang via Wikipedia

In a new twist to the Chevy Chase road-rage story , the other man involved in the incident is claiming he kicked the actor out of self-defense.

Michael Landrio, 22, from Long Island, told the New York Post that he and a group of friends, including his girlfriend, were headed for a weekend of fun snowmobiling when Chase, driving a blue Mercedes flashed his lights at them and then pulled up next to them on the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

The UPS worker told the Post that Chase, the actor and comedian and Westchester resident, was yelling out his window, and was "super pissed off" and they just tried to get away from him, as he was driving crazy.

Once they had crossed the bridge, they pulled over on the Rockland side and one of his friends rolled down the window and Chase began yelling at them saying things like “You know who the (expletive deleted) I am?” and "I am going to ruin your lives," the Post reported.

That's when Landrio told the Post he cursed at Chase before Chase yanked open the door and said he was going to hit him, while the driver kept telling him to get away.

By that point Chase, of "Caddyshack," "Vacation" and "Saturday Night Live" fame, was inside the vehicle attacking him, Landrio said, and he kicked out to block a punch and sent Chase flying, the Post said.

Landrio said two people, including an off-duty cop, then escorted Chase away.

He said he didn't even know who Chase was and had to look him up on Google, the Post said .

Landrio was charged with harassment .

