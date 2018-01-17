Clarkstown To Buy 21-Acre RCD Property For $4.4M; School Looks For New Site

On the snow-covered grounds of the Rockland County Day School, Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann announced Friday the town's plans to purchase the 21-acre property for use as town recreational and educational purposes.

During a press conference on Friday, Hoehmann said the town will purchase the Congers property for $4.4. million, and hopes to close on the Kings Highway property by spring.

The school's pre-K-12 program will stay on the land for the next year as it looks for a new property with funds garnered from the sale.

The Town Board is expected to approve the purchase during its Jan. 23, meeting, Hoehmann said.

The sale came to fruition after school officials approached town officials last fall about selling the property where the school has been home for the past 57 years. The property includes six buildings, ball and playing fields and acres of property, which Hoehmann said offered a lot of possibility to the town for usage.

Hoehmann said the property offered "incredible possibilities" for the town including utilizing the spaces for the town's pre-K program, and for numerous sports programs including adding lacrosse, soccer and ball fields.

He added that the land would continue the town's efforts to preserve as much of Clarkstown as possible.

The town will initially pay for the school and land, they plan to cover the cost with a $3.9 million grant from the developer of the Champlain Hudson Power Express, and through other sources including 200,000 secured through Assemblyman Kenneth Zebrowski.

Once the sale is complete, the school said it has no plans of closing but is looking to find a more suitable campus for its 110 students.

