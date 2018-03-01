Coast Guard Beaches Six Barges That Went Loose On Hudson

The Coast Guard and partner agencies have beached six barges that broke away from their moored location on the Hudson River.

The construction barges were drifting south of the Tappan Zee Bridge on Friday afternoon.

The barges were beached in various locations between Dodd's Ferry and Yonkers, New York. Another two barges are aground in the area of Palisades Park, New Jersey. The captain of the Port has instructed that a tug remain on scene with each barge until conditions stabilize, the Coast Guard said on Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New York received the initial report of the adrift barges from Irvington Police Department in New York.

A small-boat crew from Coast Guard Station New York arrived on scene along with Westchester Police Department, FDNY and other local agencies, and confirmed the location of all eight construction barges.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers will conduct a first-light underwater survey of the channel between the Tappan Zee Bridge and the George Washington Bridge to determine if any underwater obstructions are present.

The Coast Guard will monitor the removal of the construction barges from their current location. There have been no reports of injuries or pollution at this time.

The Coast Guard is continuing to investigate the incident.

