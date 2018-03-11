College Student From Rockland Finds Body Of Murdered Housemate

A 21-year-old college student from the Hudson Valley found the body of her murdered housemate after becoming concerned she had not heard from her, according to multiple sources.

Josephine Artin of Nyack, a student at Binghamton University, found fellow BU nursing student Haley Anderson 22, Friday dead in the bed of accused killer Orlando Tercero, reported the New York Post .

Artin, who became worried after she hadn't heard from Anderson, used the Find My Friends app on her iPhone to pinpoint Anderson at Tercero’s house, the Post said.

She then drove to his house with a friend where they had to climb through a side window to find Anderson, lying dead in Tercero's bed, the newspaper reported.

Artin said there was no blood, and it was like her friend had been arranged formally in the bed. She did say there was a bruise on her arm, the Post said.

Police believe she was killed by Tecero, a U.S. citizen, fled to his native Nicaragua after telling his sister he “did something bad” and was “a disgrace to the family,” the Post reported.

Reportedly, Tercero was upset after she dumped him for her on and off boyfriend Kevin Ocampo, Artin told the Post .

Anderson, who is from Westbury on Long Island, is survived by her mother, father, and a younger sister, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help raise funds for her funeral expenses.

"Due to the unexpected nature of these events Haley's family is not financially prepared for the costs of a funeral," the GoFundMe campaign said. "Much like there are no words to describe the magnificent person we lost, there is no way to describe the way her family feels."

As of Wednesday, the page had raised more than $45,000.

Artin said her friend brought much happiness to their house.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.