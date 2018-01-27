Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Congers Woman Charged In Hit-Run Death Of New City Man

Jodi Sarf, 48
Jodi Sarf, 48 Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

A 48-year-old Congers woman has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a New City man late last month, according to the Clarkstown Police Department.

Jodi Sarf, turned herself into the police Monday after a warrant was issued for her arrest following a lengthy investigation into the Dec. 19 incident that resulted in the death of Manuel Aguaiza, 40, said Clarkstown Officer Peter  Walker.

Aguaiza was hit around 10:30 p.m. while crossing Route 304 at Third Street by a dark-colored SUV, Walker said.

Sarf fled the area, and Aguaiza later died from his injuries at Nyack Hospital. A day later, police located the SUV, a 2015 Mercedes Benz, and took it into possession for processing.

After a lengthy investigation, the detective assigned to the case identified Sarf as the driver. She was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident with injury resulting in death, Walker said.

Sarf was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court and was released on her own recognizance. She will return to court on March 26.

