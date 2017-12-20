Construction Suspended At New Tappan Zee Bridge During Holiday Weekends

Progress is slow, but steady at the new Tappan Zee Bridge, as contracting crews complete concrete work near the Westchester County shoreline.

Using the project’s largest crane, Tappan Zee Contractors finished the installation of the bridge’s last four pre-cast concrete pier caps this week, which will allow crews to install large sections of the new bridge swiftly and safely.

With that work complete, contractors will be suspending efforts at the bridge over the next two weekends to allow for quicker and easier travel during the holidays. There will be no temporary lane closures from 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 through Tuesday, Dec. 26. Construction will also be suspended from Dec. 29 through Jan. 2.

“The holidays are meant to spend time with family and thanks to Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo’s Driver's First program, the tens of thousands of motorists that will use the Thruway to get to their destinations this year won't be slowed by road construction,” Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Matthew Driscoll stated.

“With the busy travel season approaching, New York is once again taking proactive steps to ease traffic conditions across the state by suspending all unnecessary construction,” Cuomo added. ”As we open up lanes and stop road work for the holidays, I encourage drivers to be alert, abide by the rules of the road, and travel safely to ensure everyone enjoys the holidays with loved ones.”

