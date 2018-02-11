Court Fee Phone Scam Sparks Warning

Orange County Sheriff's officials are warning residents about a phone scam sweeping the area in which the caller claims to a representative of the Sheriff's Office civil division and demands payment for a legal matter.

Sheriff Carl DuBois said a scam of that type was operating recently in Cayuga County, where the caller said they were from the civil division and that the resident must go purchase a pre-paid Visa card and pay the money owed or face legal trouble.

Department officials said they never contact residents by phone regarding court-ordered legal judgments, and they do not ask for payment by prepaid credit or debit cards. They also won't ask for a credit card number over the phone, the Sheriff's Office said.

Any resident who receives such a call is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 845-291-4033 and to never provide personal information over the phone.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.