Cousins Face Attempted Murder Charge For Haverstraw Bar Stabbing

Two Spring Valley cousins have been indicted on attempted murder and assault charges for the vicious stabbing of a man outside of a bar following a confrontation, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas P. Zugibe.

Daniel Salto, 21, and John Salto, 23, both of Spring Valley, were charged Wednesday for the Jan. 22 crime outside of Mi Tierra Bar in the Village of Haverstraw, the DA's Office said.

According to the charges, Daniel and John Salto were inside the bar when a verbal confrontation erupted with another individual. The confrontation turned physical when the parties exited the lounge onto Broadway.

During the altercation, a witness observed the defendants stab the victim with a knife several times before attempting to flee the scene. Daniel Salto was apprehended by police outside the bar. According to the charges, he admitted to possessing the knife and using it to stab the victim.

John Salto was arrested several days later.

The victim suffered 12 stab wounds and required surgery at Westchester Medical Center. The stabbing incident was captured on surveillance video.

Zugibe said the video shows the defendants using deadly physical force, even though the victim did not pose a significant threat of death or serious physical injury.

“According to the charges, the defendants attacked the victim with deadly force during a confrontation, leaving the victim with life-threatening wounds," said Zugibe. "This was not a case of self-defense. The charges involve a violent assault with a dangerous weapon and will be vigorously prosecuted.”

Daniel Salto was held on $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 21. John Salto was held on $ 25,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear on Feb. 28.

Both face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

