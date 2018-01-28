Crooked Rockland Landlord Collecting Illegal Rents Lands In Jail

A crooked landlord who collected rents from a property seized by Rockland County officials is behind bars following an investigation by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

Elazer Dancziger, 61, of New Square, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 30, with three counts of felony grand larceny and scheming to defraud for illegally collecting rent money from tenants who live at 749 Main St., in New Hempstead, said officials with the Sheriff's Office.

The county took possession of the apartment complex on Sept. 18, 2017, for failure to pay back taxes. Following the seizure, Dancziger continued to represent himself as a landlord of the property and collected rents, all the time knowing the building was owned by the county.

“I want to thank the Rockland County Sheriff and his investigators for their prompt and comprehensive investigation that resulted in the arrest of someone who I can only describe as truly the slime of the earth," said County Executive Ed Day. "As a former law enforcement professional, I have nothing but disdain for criminals and to see justice served for those who were taken advantage of is extremely heartening."

Earlier this month, under Day's direction, the county filed a lawsuit against Dancziger and another man who illegally occupied and rented a property that was foreclosed by the county after they failed to pay $54,000 in taxes.

The lawsuit alleges that Joseph Greenbaum and Dancziger allowed new tenants to rent apartments at 749 North Main St., New Hempstead after the County became the owner of the property.

"Their actions were not only illegal, they were outrageous," said Day. "It's a scam – like renting the Brooklyn Bridge. They represented that they owned a property that they did not own."

In a complaint filed in Rockland County Supreme Court, the county is seeking to recover damages for the unlawful occupation of the property.

Tenants told investigators that they had paid $2,000 in rent per unit to Dancziger.

Dancziger was remanded to the Rockland County Jail on $15,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 5.

