Cuomo Issues Advisory On New Storm, Update On Nor'easter Recovery

Gov.. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, March 6 updated New Yorkers on the status of storm recovery operations in the Hudson Valley as a second winter storm is being forecasted to impact New York. Last week's storm caused extensive damage to electric utility infrastructure, including hundreds of broken utility poles and damage in remote, hard-to-reach locations. This has made the completion of restoration efforts extremely challenging, especially in the face of a second storm, however power outages have continued to steadily decrease.

Cuomo of New Castle said utilities have restored more than 270,000 customers, and 89,687 customers remain without power, 93 percent of whom are located in Dutchess, Putnam, Sullivan and Westchester counties -- where "states of emergency remain in place."

According to Cuomo's overnight count, more than 8,900 Dutchess County utility customers remained without power; more than 15,800 in Putnam County; 617 in Orange; 365 in Rockland and nearly 48,000 in Westchester.

New York's utilities have a total of 4,910 in-house workers and contractors in New York. This includes 1,300 out-of-state line and tree workers from Connecticut, Maine, Michigan, Texas, Ohio, Missouri, North Carolina, Louisiana, Vermont, Iowa, Wisconsin and Canada that will be dedicated to restoration efforts in the hardest hit areas in Hudson Valley.

"With another storm on the way, New York has been working day and night with our partners at the local level and in the private sector to ensure communities are prepared to handle this next round of winter weather," Cuomo said. "While the vast majority of New Yorkers have had their power restored, there are still thousands who have not and I want them to know New York is doing everything within our power to work with the utilities and get them back up and running as soon as possible."

