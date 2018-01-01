Cuomo Proposes New Name For Stewart

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to expand and rebrand Stewart International Airport.

The governor wants the Port Authority to spend $34 million to build a permanent U.S. Customs and Border Protection federal inspection station to allow the airport to expand its international service. Stewart currently flies to Norway, Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland. The airport currently uses a temporary federal inspection station.

Cuomo also wants to rename the airport "New York International at Stewart Field."

"By transforming Stewart Airport into a state-of-the-art transportation destination, we are providing an inviting gateway to the region and supercharging an economic engine for the entire Mid-Hudson Valley," Governor Cuomo said. "This international transportation hub will provide a world-class passenger experience, attract new visitors and businesses and continue to move the Mid-Hudson Valley forward."

Cuomo said the airport's name does not tell travelers where the airport is geographically located.

