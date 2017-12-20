Day Provides Info On Prepaying Amid Uncertainty In Rockland On New Tax Lax

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. -- County Executive Ed Day said Rockland had received inquiries from residents who want to pay their tax bill before the end of the year in hopes of maximizing deductions under the new federal tax bill.

“There is a lot of uncertainty and confusion regarding property tax deductions under the new federal law,” he said. “My administration understands the concerns taxpayers have and we have gotten ahead of the curve to assist them.”

Day’s administration has already provided all the necessary information to the Rockland County Legislature to set the tax levies.

‘It is now up to the Legislature to act,” he said.

The Legislature has scheduled a meeting to formally adopt the tax warrants on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The information will be given to the towns no later than Thursday, Dec. 28.

“It is up to the towns to decide if they will accept payment before January 1,” the County Executive said. “It’s their call.”

Property owners who pay their taxes through escrow accounts with banks should check with their lender immediately to understand their options.

