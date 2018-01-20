Details Emerge In Sexual Assault Charges Against Teacher From Garnerville

A teacher who lives in the Hudson Valley who was arrested for having oral sex with a 14-year-old student has been removed from having any contact with children, according to the New York Department of Education.

Dori Myers of Garnerville in Rockland County, a 29-year-old social studies teacher at The New School for Leadership and the Arts the in the Bronx, was charged Friday with a criminal sexual act in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child, said the New York City Police Department.

According to the criminal complaint provided by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, Myers "engaged in oral sexual conduct and anal sexual conduct with another person who was less than fifteen years old." She also "acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, and moral welfare of a child less than seventeen years old."

The acts are said to have taken place on Nov. 1, at West 168th Street and Broadway in Washington Heights, according to the criminal complaint.

Law enforcement was called after the boy told a classmate, who then notified school officials, according to police.

.Myers, who is reportedly married to an area law enforcement officer, has taught at the school since 2014, according to Douglas Cohen, a spokesman for the Department of Education.

"These allegations are deeply troubling and Ms. Myers was immediately reassigned away from students," Cohen said.

She was arraigned in Manhattan on Saturday and released without bail. Myers is scheduled to appear in court March 2.

