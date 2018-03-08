Did You Remember To Spring Forward For Daylight Saving Time?

Did you remember to change your clock?

Daylight Saving Time went into effect at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, marking its 100th year.

Local officials also recommend checking and changing batteries on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Daylight Saving began during World War I and used again during World War II as an energy saving initiative. It didn't become a (mostly) nationwide event until the Uniform Time Act of 1966. Arizona and Hawaii do not participate

Daylight Saving Time's eight-month run lasts through early November.

