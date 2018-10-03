Don't Forget To Spring Forward As Daylight Saving Time Marks 100th Year

Get ready for a little more sunshine during your evening commute thanks to Daylight Saving Time, which goes into effect at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 11.

In other words, "Spring forward" and turn your clocks ahead an hour as Daylight Saving Time marks its 100th year.

While you're changing your clocks, local officials also recommend checking and changing batteries on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Daylight Saving began during World War I and used again during World War II as an energy saving initiative. It didn't become a (mostly) nationwide event until the Uniform Time Act of 1966. Arizona and Hawaii do not participate

Daylight Saving Time's eight-month run lasts through early November.

