Motorists are being asked to use caution in the Wilder Road area of Ramapo while Rockland County Highway and Orange & Rockland Utilities employees work to remove a tree from the roadway, according to Ramapo Police.

Area homes have been without power since about 5 a.m. when the tree fell, bringing wires down.

Motorist should avoid the area until further notice.

