DWI Motorist Driving Wrong Way On I-87 Ramp Tops Rockland News

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. -- A man was busted driving with a blood-alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit after being spotted by a police officer going the wrong way on a New York Thruway exit ramp in Rockland County. Click here to read the story.
In other news this past week (Click on the link to read entire story):
- The Clarkstown Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as they search for a wanted man last seen in Rockland County.
- Another senior living complex is being proposed for New City.
- A man passed out behind the wheel of his car was busted by Ramapo police officers on Tuesday night with nearly 150 packages of heroin in his possession.
- A rogue deer combined with this weekend’s foggy conditions led to a caused a Rockland County motorist to lose control of her car, totaling it after she struck a tree.
- Piermont firefighter Danny Goswick was at work when the fire department received a call to rescue a dog in the icy water on the Hudson River near Nyack Beach.
- Motorists with outstanding toll violations will have a chance to wipe the slate clean under a cashless toll amnesty program for customers using the new Tappan Zee Bridge unveiled by the Thruway Authority on Wednesday.
