Fighting Crime In Rockland? There's Now A 'Tip411' App For That

The Rockland County District Attorney's Office has created a new app allowing people to anonymously text tips and information.

The technology removes all identifying information before the police see it so there is no way to identify the sender.

The app also allows photos and videos to be sent and to have messages responded to in real time.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas P. Zugibe, was joined by several local police chiefs to unveil the new app at a Tuesday, Jan. 23 news conference.

The new text and social media-based tip line -- tip411 -- allows anyone with a smartphone, tablet, standard cell phone or computer to anonymously text a tip to their local police department.

The RocklandCo DA app is available for download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store, or by visiting the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office website at rocklandgov.com.

The system enables the public to send anonymous tips about crime, drugs, bullying and suspicious activity to their local police department with officers able to respond back, creating a two way anonymous "chat."

There are three ways to do it:

1. Send Anonymous Text Tips

Send a text message to 847411 (tip411), then type the keyword ROCKLANDCODA, add a space, type your tip info and hit send.

2. Submit Anonymous Tips Using FREE Smartphone App

Download free RocklandCo DA app for iPhone and Android to submit anonymous tips from a smartphone or tablet.

3. Use Anonymous Web Tip Form on Your Computer

Visit the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office web page on rocklandgov.com: tip411 allows residents to not only submit tips, but access agency alerts, social media channels, important information and more to help fight crime from the palm of their hand.

