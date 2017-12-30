Haverstraw-Ossining Ferry Winter Contingency Substitute Busing In Effect

As frigid temperatures continue to plague the Hudson Valley, Metro-North has released its winter contingency schedule for the Haverstraw-Ossining Ferry and local railroad.

As temperatures continue to hover in the teens, Metro-North issued an alert this week regarding its 2018 winter bus schedule, which will be used when icing conditions on the Hudson River make the ferry inoperable.

Officials said that customers will be notified in advance when the schedule will be used, and the ferry’s crew will make announcements and distribute notices. Metro-North and New York Waterway will activate normal ferry service as soon as river conditions allow.

The complete contingency schedule from Metro-North can be found online.

