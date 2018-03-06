Help On The Way: New York National Guard Deploying To Rockland

With hundreds of downed trees causing problems with snow removal and power restoration, County Executive Ed Day announced Thursday that the New York National Guard is in the process of deploying to the county to assist.

The primary mission of the Guard will be to assist with the removal of downed trees. The efforts of the Guard will be coordinated by the Rockland County Office of Fire and Emergency Services.

“Last night between 5 and 7 p.m. there was a significant change in the storm where many trees came down. These trees are proving extremely problematic to snow removal and power restoration,” said Day.

Orange and Rockland are reaching out to Local 17 and Local 754 to have union members provide site safety; freeing up law enforcement and volunteer firefighters currently handling these duties, he added.

“The goal here is to get the lights turned back on for our residents as quickly as possible," Day said. "I look forward to continued close coordination between all the of town supervisors and myself with Orange and Rockland and our first responders to get Rockland County back up and running."

