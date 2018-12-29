Contact Us
Icy Conditions On Hudson Shut Down Haverstraw-Ossining Ferry Service

Kathy Reakes
Ferry service is disrupted due to icy conditions on the Hudson River.
Ferry service is disrupted due to icy conditions on the Hudson River. Photo Credit: New York Waterways

Icy conditions on the Hudson River have shut down ferry service between Haverstraw an Ossining, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The MTA is suggesting commuters utilize the bus service from Haverstraw to Tarrytown, where they can catch a Metro-North train, said Nancy Gamerman, a spokeswoman with the MTA.

For additional information, check www.mta.info/mnr , sign up for email alerts, or call Metro-North’s Customer Information Center at 511, she added.

Check the MTA website for bus schedules.

