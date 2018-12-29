Icy Conditions On Hudson Shut Down Haverstraw-Ossining Ferry Service

Icy conditions on the Hudson River have shut down ferry service between Haverstraw an Ossining, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The MTA is suggesting commuters utilize the bus service from Haverstraw to Tarrytown, where they can catch a Metro-North train, said Nancy Gamerman, a spokeswoman with the MTA.

For additional information, check www.mta.info/mnr , sign up for email alerts, or call Metro-North’s Customer Information Center at 511, she added.

Check the MTA website for bus schedules.

