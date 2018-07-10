ID Released For Victim Of Fatal Pomona Home Fire

Police have identified the victim of the fatal Pomona home fire on Quaker Road early Wednesday.

According to lohud.com , Don Gaston, 63, the owner of the one-story home, died in the blaze that caused significant damage to the structure.

The fire was reported around 3:03 a.m. at 286 Quaker Road , according to Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1.

When firefighters arrived on scene flames were spreading outside the back of the house to the roof. They were also informed by neighbors there was a possibility of an occupant still in the home, the department said.

Firefighters searched the home and found Gaston inside a bedroom. The man, who was unconscious, was rescued from the home and administered CPR by firefighters until the ambulance crew arrived.

Gaston was then transported to Nyack Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While this was taking place, about 75 firefighters were able to knock down the fire within 35 minutes.

The fire is being investigated by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office's arson investigation team.

