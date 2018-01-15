Contact Us
Indian Point Employees Ready To Strike

Sam Barron
Indian Point
Indian Point Photo Credit: File

BUCHANAN, N.Y. --  The union that represents employees of Indian Point Entergy Center in Buchanan said they are prepared to go on strike if negotiations with Entergy, which runs the plant, go nowhere.

"If there is a strike...it will be only because Entergy does not appear to be making the same effort at the bargaining table," James Slevin, the Local 1-2 President said Wednesday.

The union said it is seeking a new collective bargaining agreement through 2022, the year after the nuclear power plant is set to close. Indian Point is set to close in 2020 and 2021 after Entergy said it was closing down the plant because it was no longer economically viable to remain open.

"We know that our expertise is needed now and well into the future," Slevin said.

Jerry Nappi, a spokesman for Entergy said the company was bargaining in good faith for a contract that continues to provide excellent benefits for the employees. Entergy said the company has a contingency plan in case employees strike.

