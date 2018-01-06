Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Pearl River Fire Update: House Destroyed, Dog Missing
news

Landlords Illegally Occupied Property, Rockland County Says

Sam Barron
Facebook @sambarrondv Email me Read More Stories
The county claims a landlord illegally rented this property in New Hempstead that he did not own.
The county claims a landlord illegally rented this property in New Hempstead that he did not own. Photo Credit: Contributed

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. -- Rockland County Executive Ed Day announced the county is suing two men who they allege illegally occupied and rented property that had been foreclosed.

The county is suing Joseph Greenbaum and Elazer Dancziger for renting foreclosed apartments in New Hempstead that the county owned.

"Their actions were not only illegal, they were outrageous," said Day. "It's a scam – like renting the Brooklyn Bridge. They represented that they owned a property that they did not own."

In a complaint filed in Rockland County Supreme Court, the county is seeking to recover damages for the unlawful occupation of the property.

Greenbaum, the property owner, had failed to pay taxes on the property since 2012, the county said.

After the county took possession of the property, all tenants were told they had to move though the two men continued to rent the property. Tenants told investigators that they had paid $2,000 in rent per unit, the county said.

The case has been referred to the Rockland County Sheriff's Department for criminal investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.