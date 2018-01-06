Landlords Illegally Occupied Property, Rockland County Says

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. -- Rockland County Executive Ed Day announced the county is suing two men who they allege illegally occupied and rented property that had been foreclosed.

The county is suing Joseph Greenbaum and Elazer Dancziger for renting foreclosed apartments in New Hempstead that the county owned.

"Their actions were not only illegal, they were outrageous," said Day. "It's a scam – like renting the Brooklyn Bridge. They represented that they owned a property that they did not own."

In a complaint filed in Rockland County Supreme Court, the county is seeking to recover damages for the unlawful occupation of the property.

Greenbaum, the property owner, had failed to pay taxes on the property since 2012, the county said.

After the county took possession of the property, all tenants were told they had to move though the two men continued to rent the property. Tenants told investigators that they had paid $2,000 in rent per unit, the county said.

The case has been referred to the Rockland County Sheriff's Department for criminal investigation.

