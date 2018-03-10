Man Nabbed With Half-Pound Of Pot In I-87 Stop

A routine traffic stop on I-87 in the Hudson Valley led New York State Police troopers to the discovery of a man in possession of more than a half pound of marijuana.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday night, troopers stopped Bronx resident Edgar Manon, 39, on I-87 in Orange County for an equipment violation. During the subsequent stop in Woodbury, police said that probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants was established.

During the search, troopers said that Manon was found to be in possession of more than a half pound of marijuana, and he was arrested at the scene. At New York State Police Headquarters in Newburgh, Manon was charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of marijuana. He was also cited for multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Following arraignment in the Town of Woodbury Court, Manon was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond. He is due back in court later this month to answer the charges.

