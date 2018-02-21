Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Missing Orange County Teen Found
news

Missing Orange County Teen Found

Daily Voice
Giuseppe Taverna Photo Credit: New York Department of Public Safety
2012 gray Ford Taurus Photo Credit: New York Department of Public Safety

Update:

The 19-year-old who was missing from the Orange County town of New Windsor Friday afternoon was located early Friday evening by state police by the Kingston-Rhinecliff bridge and is now safe, according to the New York State Public Safety Department.

Earlier report:

An alert has been issued for a 19-year-old who has gone missing in the Hudson Valley.

Giuseppe Taverna was last seen on Cherry Tree Way, in the town of New Windsor, Orange County at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23. He was driving a 2012 gray Ford Taurus (similar to the one shown above) with New York registration HTT2721. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark blue jeans, blue sneakers and a Michael Kors watch.

In addition to Orange County, affected jurisdictions for the alert include Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Dutchess, Columbia, Greene, Sullivan and Ulster.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call (845) 565-7000 or 911.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.