Missing Orange County Teen Found

Update:

The 19-year-old who was missing from the Orange County town of New Windsor Friday afternoon was located early Friday evening by state police by the Kingston-Rhinecliff bridge and is now safe, according to the New York State Public Safety Department.

Earlier report:

An alert has been issued for a 19-year-old who has gone missing in the Hudson Valley.

Giuseppe Taverna was last seen on Cherry Tree Way, in the town of New Windsor, Orange County at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23. He was driving a 2012 gray Ford Taurus (similar to the one shown above) with New York registration HTT2721. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark blue jeans, blue sneakers and a Michael Kors watch.

In addition to Orange County, affected jurisdictions for the alert include Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Dutchess, Columbia, Greene, Sullivan and Ulster.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call (845) 565-7000 or 911.

