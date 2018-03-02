Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
More Than 1,000 Still Without Power In Rockland After Damaging Nor'easter

Daily Voice
Thousands are still without power Sunday in Rockland and Orange counties following the damaging Nor’easter.
Thousands are still without power Sunday in Rockland and Orange counties following the damaging Nor’easter that brought soaking rains, snow, sustained winds and powerful wind gusts to the area Friday.

Approximately 2,500 Orange & Rockland Utilities customers are still experiencing outages early Sunday afternoon with the outages about evenly split between the two counties.

To view the O&R outage map, click here.

To check the status of an O&R outage, click here.

