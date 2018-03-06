Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
news

More Than 5K Rockland Customers Without Power

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
More than 5,000 Rockland customers remain without power.
More than 5,000 Rockland customers remain without power. Photo Credit: Eversource

Orange & Rockland Utilities announced Friday that it hopes to have most of the power restored to Rockland County customers by end of Sunday night and Orange County residents by midnight Friday.

Company officials said that as of noon Friday 5,897 customers were without power in Rockland County and 822 customers in Orange County.

Some other Orange County residents, served by Central Hudson , are also without power. As of 11:30 a.m. 1,034 customers are still without power.

O&R company spokesman Mike Donovan said there may be some customers without power over the weekend that have other issues associated with their outage.

In addition to power outages, the Ramapo Police Department is asking residents to be patient if they want to file police reports for non-emergencies, such as mailbox damages, etc.

The department said that currently they are only responding to emergency calls, monitoring road closures, and downed trees, and working with local utility companies to help facilitate the return of power, cable and other utilities.

For emergencies, call 911.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.