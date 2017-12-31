New Tappan Zee Bridge Tops Rockland News For 2017

ROCKLAND COUNTY N.Y. -- Rockland residents got to celebrate the opening of the new Tappan Zee Bridge in August.

The 62-year old bridge was replaced. Many politicians and residents were upset with the change of the official name of the new TZB to the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge . A petition started by a Port Chester lawyer generated 100,000 signatures and Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R-Yorktown) has proposed legislation to change the name back to the Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mario's son, called the outcry against the naming of the bridge “vindictive,” “hurtful,” and "mean."

In June, a woman committed suicide by jumping to her death from the fourth floor at the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack.

The woman was the sixth person to commit suicide at the mall since 2005.

In February, Stony Point Police charged a North Rockland Central School District teacher with abuse of special education students enrolled in the school system.

Yessenia Vasquez, 43, of Garnerville, a special-education teacher in the district, was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled child, four counts of harassment, four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and unlawful imprisonment following an investigation into allegations of abuse.

Kailana Koether, a Nyack High School senior died on what was supposed to be her graduation day in June. A candlelight vigil was held instead of a graduation ceremony, which was postponed for a day.

A GoFundMe set up by her boyfriend to help with funeral expenses raised $16,000.

Republican incumbent Ed Day easily won re-election to a second term as Rockland County Executive beating Democrat Maureen Porette by 12 percent.

Day had touted his role in reducing Rockland's budget. His son, Chris was elected Supervisor of Orangetown.

