New York Highways Rank Among Worst In Nation

New York ranks among the bottom six states in the country in overall performance and cost-effectiveness, according to a new report released by a libertarian think tank.

The Reason Foundation published its 23rd Annual Highway Report, released on Thursday here.

New York's neighboring states did not fare much better in the survey. Massachusetts ranked 44th worst, Connecticut was 46th and New Jersey mopped up as the 50th and last state on the list.

The study is based on spending and performance data that state highway agencies submitted to the federal government for 2015, the most recent year with complete data available. Reason Foundation’s Annual Highway Report ranks the performance of state highway systems in 11 categories, including spending per mile, pavement conditions, deficient bridges, traffic congestion, and fatality rates.

North Dakota was the top-ranked state on performance and cost-effectiveness thanks to excellent scores on urban Interstate pavement condition (3rd overall), rural Interstate pavement condition (4th), urbanized area traffic congestion (4th), and maintenance disbursements per mile (3rd). Kansas, South Dakota, Nebraska and South Carolina were the other states in top five of the overall rankings.

New Jersey ranked last, 50th, in overall performance and cost-effectiveness due to having the worst urban traffic congestion and spending the most per mile — $2 million per mile of state-controlled highway, more than double what Florida, the next highest state, spent per mile. Rhode Island, Alaska, Hawaii and Connecticut were also in the bottom five of the overall rankings.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.