North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

NY Declares Flu Disaster As Cuomo Issues Emergency Order

Flu shots can now be administered to all New Yorkers older than 2 years old. Photo Credit: Provided

As the region continues to grip with one of the worst flu epidemics in a decade, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a disaster emergency allowing pharmacists to administer vaccines to children and teenagers older than 2 years old.

Cuomo issued the executive order on Thursday, suspending the state law forbidding pharmacists from administering the vaccination to New Yorkers under the age of 18.

In the past week, there were nearly 8,000 confirmed influenza cases and more than 1,500 New Yorkers were hospitalized statewide with the flu, the highest weekly number since health officials began reporting those statistics in 2004.

“With flu cases reaching epidemic proportions in New York, we must do everything in our power to fight this virus and keep New Yorkers safe,” Cuomo said. “Once again, I urge all New Yorkers to help us combat this quick-spreading strain of flu and make sure they and their loved ones are vaccinated.”

