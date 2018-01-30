NYPD Detective Found Dead In Orange County

An NYPD detective reportedly fatally shot himself at an Orange County bar this past weekend, according to multiple reports.

Nicholas Budney’s body was found outside of Billy Joe’s Ribwork’s in Newburgh on Sunday, the reports state. He worked with emergency service for the NYPD in the Bronx prior to his apparent suicide.

According to reports, Budney, 36, shot himself the night before but his body wasn’t found until Sunday by an employee. Budney had been in the hospital following a minor car crash and checked himself out before the fatal shooting, according to a New York Post report.

A resident of Rock Tavern at the time of his death, Budney was born in Mount Kisco before graduating from Haldane High School in 2000. Budney was also a member of the North Highlands Fire Department and was once named fireman of the year.

Services for Budney will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Clinton Funeral Home on Parrott Street in Cold Spring. There will be a mass at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday with interment to follow.

