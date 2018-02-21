Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Missing Orange County Teen Found
news

Orange County Woman Admits Stealing $1.1M From BMW Dealer

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Continental BMW of Darien
Continental BMW of Darien Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Hudson Valley woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1 million from an auto dealer where she worked in Fairfield County.

Vanessa Vence-Small, 50, of New Windsor in Orange County, pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing the money while working as a controller at Continental BMW of Darien, according to John Durham, U.S. Attorney for Connecticut.

From October 2014 to June 2017, Vence-Small made 65 unauthorized electronic fund transfers, totaling $904,659.29, from the dealership’s bank account to her personal American Express account, the statement said.

During that same time period, Vence-Small also issued and signed 28 checks drawn on the dealership’s bank account, for $207,777.78, to pay, personal credit card companies, contractors who performed work at her residence, and a different dealership from which she purchased a car.

She also incurred on company accounts an additional $31,452.08 in unauthorized credit card charges and reimbursements, the statement said.

Vence-Small, who is free on $100,000 bail, is scheduled for sentencing May 24, at which time she faces a maximum term of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to approximately $2.3 million, and an order of full restitution.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, Darien Police Department, and Connecticut Financial Crimes Task Force. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Chen.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.