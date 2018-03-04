Police Departments In Rockland Issue Advisories As New Storm Nears

With as much as a foot or more of snow expected to slam Rockland County on Wednesday, local police officials are urging residents to be ready, stay inside and to keep cars off the street.

Snow is expected to begin in the area at approximately 2 a.m. on Wednesday before becoming steadier in the morning, with the bulk expected to come later in the day and on Wednesday night.

Officials from the Ramapo Police Department said that it’s important to observe overnight parking laws to allow plow trucks to be able to clear snow swiftly and safely from roadways.

In Clarkstown, police officials issued a series of tips to help drivers who find themselves on snowy, icy roadways this week.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly to regain traction and avoid skids.

Don’t stop, if possible. “There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling,” officials noted. “If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.

Don’t power up hills, as applying extra gas will just keep the wheels spinning.

Never stop going up a hill.

Stay home.

“If you really don’t have to go out, don’t. Even if you can drive well in the snow, not everyone else can. Don’t tempt fate: If you don’t have somewhere you have to be, watch the snow from indoors.”

