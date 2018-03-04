Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Latest Storm Update: Timing Of Snowfall, New Accumulation Projections
news

Police Departments In Rockland Issue Advisories As New Storm Nears

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Clarkstown Police Department is warning residents to stay safe during the storm. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
Plows will be out in force throughout Rockland County. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

With as much as a foot or more of snow expected to slam Rockland County on Wednesday, local police officials are urging residents to be ready, stay inside and to keep cars off the street.

Snow is expected to begin in the area at approximately 2 a.m. on Wednesday before becoming steadier in the morning, with the bulk expected to come later in the day and on Wednesday night.

Officials from the Ramapo Police Department said that it’s important to observe overnight parking laws to allow plow trucks to be able to clear snow swiftly and safely from roadways.

In Clarkstown, police officials issued a series of tips to help drivers who find themselves on snowy, icy roadways this week.

  • Accelerate and decelerate slowly to regain traction and avoid skids.
  • Don’t stop, if possible. “There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling,” officials noted. “If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.
  • Don’t power up hills, as applying extra gas will just keep the wheels spinning.
  • Never stop going up a hill.
  • Stay home.

“If you really don’t have to go out, don’t. Even if you can drive well in the snow, not everyone else can. Don’t tempt fate: If you don’t have somewhere you have to be, watch the snow from indoors.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.