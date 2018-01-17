Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Police ID Suspicious Woman Spotted In Rockland Neighborhoods

Police have identified a person who was the subject of numerous reports from residents about a suspicious woman in Clarkstown and Orangetown.

Over the past week or so, the woman had been been spotted in neighborhoods in both towns, Clarkstown Police said.

Pictures of this individual and sightings of her around neighborhoods have increased concern on social media .

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau said it took this investigation very seriously and gathered enough information to be able to identify the woman and conduct an interview with her. The detectives verified that her actions were completely legitimate. She is employed by a local mortgage field services company. Her employer sends her to customers’ homes to photograph them and verify that the homes are actually occupied. Her employer was contacted and her actions were verified.

