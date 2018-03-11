Pomona Resident Watches As Coyote Makes A Visit

A Pomona resident received quite a show from a coyote Wednesday afternoon as she watched it walked from the front of her house down her driveway and into the side yard.

Carole Novick said when she saw the coyote she opened a window to try and get a better photo before it ran away.

"I didn’t make any noise because I wanted to get a photo. I used my phone since I was afraid it would keep going into my wooded yard if I went for my camera," she said. "With so much snow still on my deck, I didn’t try to get closer…I was glad it stopped for a photo shoot."

Novick said she has seen coyotes before, but not in recent years.

"My office has a large window so in the past I have seen a red fox and of course lots of deer and too many squirrels," she said. "I also see a lot of Peregrine Falcons but only a few times have they come close enough for a photo opportunity."

She said she is trying to warn her Chamberlain Court neighbors who have children and pets.

