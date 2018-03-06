Power Outages Grow In Rockland, Orange As Trees Continue To Fall

Contact Us
The National Weather service cautions high winds may result in fallen power lines, making a power outage possible. Photo Credit: Flickr Account of Ed Kohler

This story has been updated:

Thousands of Orange and Rockland county residents are without power as trees continue to fall, bringing down power lines after one of the largest storms in years slammed the area dumping up to 2 feet of snow.

One good note to add: There are also thousands of electric and gas employees staged and working in the area to quickly reduce the number of those without power.

Here are the latest outages:

Rockland County: As of 10 a.m. 15,000 residents remained without power with the highest number being in Clarkstown with 6,000 outages.

In addition, power is out at the Rockland County Government Center in New City and at the Pomona Health Center. As a result, the warming station set for the Health Center, will be moved to the Fire Training Center in Pomona, said John Lyon, strategic communications director for Rockland County.

Orange County: As of 9 a.m. there are 7,653 without power, including 5,854 Central Hudson residents, 2,961 O&R household, and 14 New York State Electric and Gas customers.

Roadways closed include:

  • 9W in Stony Point
  • 202 near Wilder Road.

