Ramapo PD Issues Advisory For Travel During Purim

Kathy Reakes
Many dress up in celebration of Purim.
As Purim begins at sunset Wednesday, the Ramapo Police Department is asking residents to drive carefully as people take to the streets in costumes to honor the event.

For those who do not celebrate Purim, it may appear similar to Halloween but the meaning is very different, the Ramapo Police said.

The "Background of Purim," tells of the near-destruction of the Jewish people as decreed by Haman, an adviser to the Persian King Ahashuerus.

However, Ahashuerus’ newly crowned queen, Esther is secretly a Jew. Due to her courage and her eventual role in saving the Jews, the story of Purim is known as “Megillat Esther,” or the Scroll of Esther.

Many people dress up in costume, following the theme of Purim as a holiday of disguise where nothing is quite as it seems.

