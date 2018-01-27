Remains Of Missing Pearl River Dog Found In Burned House

A Pearl River family who were devasted when their home was lost to a fire earlier this month, suffered another blow over the weekend when the remains of a beloved dog who has missing since the fire, were found in the rubble.

The Loughran family had put out an online call across the area searching for Barrett, a 6 1/2-year-old American bullmastiff, since the Jan. 8, fire that injured two people and completely razed the family's Orangeburg Road home.

On Sunday, the family announced on Facebook that Barrett's remains had been found: "We want to thank everyone for all of your thoughts and prayers and efforts in finding Barrett. We want to let you know that his remains were found today, he has crossed the Rainbow Bridge and is with our loved ones in Heaven," the family announced on Facebook.

Barrett was inside the home with the one other family member when the fire started. That person managed to escape out the front door, which they left open for Barrett, but he didn't make it out in time.

The family member and a firefighter were injured during the fire. Officials believe the fire began in a wood stove pipe and said it does not appear to be suspicious.

The family plans to rebuild.

