North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
news

Road Closed In Ramapo During Tree Removal

Crews removing trees over the weekend in Ramapo.
Crews removing trees over the weekend in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Motorists traveling through Ramapo have been advised to avoid Montebello Road as crews continue cleaning up the area following the weekend Nor’easter.

The Ramapo Police Department issued an alert cautioning that Montebello Road will be closed from Mile Road to North Airmont Road on Tuesday as crews complete tree removal in the area in advance of a second winter storm.

Police said the roadway is expected to be closed until approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Motorists have been advised to seek alternate routes, if possible.

