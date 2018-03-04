Road Closed In Ramapo During Tree Removal

Motorists traveling through Ramapo have been advised to avoid Montebello Road as crews continue cleaning up the area following the weekend Nor’easter.

The Ramapo Police Department issued an alert cautioning that Montebello Road will be closed from Mile Road to North Airmont Road on Tuesday as crews complete tree removal in the area in advance of a second winter storm.

Police said the roadway is expected to be closed until approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Motorists have been advised to seek alternate routes, if possible.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.